Waterford’s summer comes to an end with tame championship exit after defeat to Clare

Their dreadful record in Munster round robin continues as Banner triumph easily with only a dead rubber against Tipperary remaining

Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald with Darragh Lyons of Waterford during the Munster SHC clash against Clare at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles — © SPORTSFILE

Waterford, desperately needing to jump-start their summer and breathe life into their season, tamely exited the championship before a crowd of 14,320 at Semple Stadium.

Their dreadful record in the Munster round robin, one win from 15 matches, simply got worse, their prospects nosediving after losing Calum Lyons to a red card late in the first half.

The poverty of the display against Cork and the long-term injury to Tadhg de Burca were decisive blows leading into a match Waterford couldn’t afford to lose. But there was no bounce, this display along similar lines to the previous round. They were outplayed in the second half, after trailing by three points at the interval, with Cathal Malone’s goal in the 52nd minute, cleverly set up by a reverse pass from Peter Duggan, effectively killing their hopes.

The outstanding Tony Kelly scored 13 points, four from play, and they won despite losing top-scorer Aidan McCarthy to injury before the start. Ian Galvin replaced him and scored 1-1 and Clare, without coming near the performance that beat Limerick, won pulling up, with the last round against Cork next in Ennis on Sunday.

Public interest in Waterford translated into low attendances at their opening two ties and this followed in that vein, most followers choosing to stay at home. Their task became considerably more onerous when they lost Lyons when John Keenan issued him a second yellow card in the 31st minute after he used the hurl to try to trip Ryan Taylor.

The first yellow was one he’ll most regret seven minutes before when he got needlessly involved after Waterford won a free, a decision then reversed on account of Lyons’ actions. Before the second-half resumption Clare and Waterford each had a backroom figure red-carded by Keenan for an apparent altercation as the teams went off at the interval.

There were boos when Waterford took a long time to emerge from the dressing room, 0-10 to 1-10 down, and Clare left waiting. Dessie Hutchinson fired over a point within seconds, but Clare almost hit the net when Taylor put through David Fitzgerald and he flicked over Nolan - the ball hit the butt of the upright. Before that, Kelly raced through at an angle and had the impressive Diarmuid Ryan free but didn’t release.

Still, Clare started to win the outfield battles and three points from Kelly, two from frees, opened a six-point lead for the first time, 1-14 to 0-11, with 43 minutes played. That became a seven-point lead with Kelly’s tenth point in the 45th minute and Waterford looked in serious bother - bafflingly, they continued playing Jack Fagan as an extra defender.

After Clare’s McCarthy failed to pass a fitness test, Kelly took over the frees and started at full-forward, picked up by Darragh Lyons, who couldn’t curtail his influence. McCarthy has been Clare’s best hurler in the championship and was sorely missed last season when injured, but Clare were able to cope.

​Galvin had an influential role in Clare’s first-half performance. After the sides were tied five times in the opening quarter, he struck for the first goal in the 21st minute, a pivotal passage of play that started with Mark Fitzgerald bearing down on the Clare goal only to see the ball thieved by Tony Kelly, working back to aid his defence.

When the ball was delivered long towards the Clare inside forward line David Fitzgerald won it, then fed Galvin, who finished past Nolan with Waterford badly exposed.

Clare committed a lot of careless fouls and allowed Stephen Bennett and the recalled Austin Gleeson to respond with points to reduce the gap back to a goal before sloppy Clare play gifted a point to Jamie Barron. The Waterford midfielder had a goal attempt earlier that flashed across the Town End goal.

But Waterford, using Jack Fagan as their spare defensive man, and going short with many of their puck outs, shot themselves in the foot with 14 first-half wide to just four from Clare.

Clare are at home to Cork on Sunday in their final match, while Waterford complete their campaign with a game against Tipperary a week later.

Scorers – Clare:T Kelly 0-13 (8fs, 1 65); I Galvin, C Malone 1-1 each; D Ryan, S O’Donnell 0-2 each; R Taylor, S Meehan, R Mounsey 0-1 each. Waterford: S Bennett 0-7 (7fs); A Gleeson 0-3 (2fs); D Hutchinson, P Curran 0-2 each; J Barron, P Hogan 0-1 each.

Clare – E Quilligan; A Hogan, C Cleary, R Hayes; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; R Taylor, C Malone; M Rodgers, D Fitzgerald, S O’Donnell; P Duggan, T Kelly, I Galvin. Subs: S Meehan for Galvin (52); P Flanagan for McInerney (inj 54); S Morey for Hayes (59); R Mounsey for Rodgers (62); A Shanagher for Ryan (63).

Waterford – B Nolan; C Lyons, D Lyons, M Fitzgerald; C Prunty, J Fagan, I Daly; J Barron, C Gleeson; N Montgomery, A Gleeson, P Hogan; J Prendergast, S Bennett, D Hutchinson. Subs: Patrick Fitzgerald for Hogan (51); Padraig Fitzgerald for Gleeson (58); P Curran for Montgomery (60); P Leavey for Daly (62).

Ref – J Keenan (Wicklow).