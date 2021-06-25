Waterford without Prunty and Barron for Sunday's Munster SHC clash with Clare

Waterford's Jamie Barron (right) will miss the Munster SHC opener against Clare. Photo: Sportsfile

Waterford must embark on their latest Munster SHC campaign without two of their key men, skipper Conor Prunty and three-time All Star Jamie Barron.

Concerns about Prunty (quad) and Barron (leg muscle) had been well flagged in advance of Sunday’s intriguing quarter-final date with Clare in Thurles, and neither was listed either on the team or among the subs announced by manager Liam Cahill tonight.

Instead, Conor Gleeson takes over the No 3 jersey in Prunty’s absence while the play-anywhere Austin Gleeson will now partner Darragh Lyons at midfield.

Waterford (SHC v Clare): B Nolan; S Fives, C Gleeson, S McNulty; C Lyons, I Daly, K Moran; A Gleeson, D Lyons; P Hogan, J Fagan, Stephen Bennett; D Hutchinson, Shane Bennett, J Prendergast.