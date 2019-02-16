Six points out of six for Waterford in Division 1B as goals from Thomas Ryan, Stephen Bennett and Shane Bennett crushed thirteen-man Carlow in atrocious conditions at Fraher Field.

Waterford too strong for Carlow as Deise continue perfect start to Division 1B

Stephen Bennett tallied 1-8 as Paraic Fanning’s men continued their perfect start. They have clocked up 9-65 in three matches against the minnows.

In front of 2,478 hardy souls, two swift goals by Thomas Ryan and Stephen Bennett proved the difference at the break (2-7 to 0-7). In wretched wind and rain, the away side raced 0-3 to 0-1 up after eight minutes. Carlow’s hero against Galway Martin Kavanagh split the posts from sixty metres, converted an awkward free and assisted wing back Richard Coady for a point.

Against the run of play, Waterford rattled the Carlow net twice in the space of a minute. Firstly, Thomas Ryan flicked in Shane Bennett’s sideline for his third goal of the campaign. Then, Shane Bennett supplied older brother Stephen, despite losing his hurley, and he fired low under Damien Jordan (2-1 to 0-3). A double whammy for the underdogs.

Colin Dunford and Stephen Bennett (free) increased the home lead to five. Kavanagh kept Carlow competitive with four first half singles. Bennett completed the half with 1-3 and created a point for Jamie Barron. Carlow’s task became trickier when Kavanagh limped off injured on 33 minutes.

The rain got heavier and heavier as the half wore on. DJ Foran and new Carlow free-taker Denis Murphy traded points before the two teams hurried back to the changing rooms for shelter.

Nine minutes into the second period, Shane Bennett rifled to the top corner of the net after the hard working Jack Prendergast sent him clear.

Two Bennett frees widened the margin to twelve. The injury situation deteriorated for Colm Bonnar when John Michael Nolan and Gary Bennett suffered knocks.

Carlow sub Diarmuid Byrne received a straight red for a wild pull after 52 minutes. He was only introduced seven minutes earlier. Fanning offered game time to newbies Callum Lyons and Shane Ryan before the final whistle. Chris Nolan notched Carlow’s first second half score on the hour mark. They finished with thirteen as defender Ger Coady got two yellows.

Things will get more difficult for the Déise when they travel to Parnell Park next Sunday. Carlow welcome Laois to Netwatch Cullen Park.

Scorers – Waterford: Stephen Bennett 1-8 (8fs), T Ryan 1-1, Shane Bennett 1-0, J Barron 0-2, C Dunford, DJ Foran, M Kearney, C Lyons 0-1 each.

Carlow: M Kavanagh 0-4 (3fs), D Murphy (1f), E Byrne 0-2 each, R Coady, C Nolan 0-1 each.

Waterford: B Nolan; S McNulty, C Prunty, N Connors; A Gleeson, M Walsh, J Henley; J Barron, C Dunford; DJ Foran, M Kearney, J Prendergast; T Ryan, Stephen Bennett, Shane Bennett.

Subs: Callum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower) for Henley (49), S Ryan for T Ryan (53), M Harney for Dunford (59), S Roche for Shane Bennett (65).

Carlow: D Jordan; A Corcoran, M Doyle, G Bennett; G Coady, D English, R Coady; J Kavanagh, J Murphy; JM Nolan, R Smithers, S Murphy; J Doyle, D Murphy, M Kavanagh.

Subs: E Byrne for M Kavanagh (33), Chris Nolan for JM Nolan (38), D Byrne for Seamus Murphy (45) T Joyce for Bennett (49), S Whelan for Jack Murphy (53).

Referee: J Keenan (Wicklow)

