After a summer of holidays and beer in hand, Waterford hurler Jamie Barron is happy to be back in the big-time, playing for the Deise in Sunday’s Allianz Hurling Final against All-Ireland champions Limerick at Croke Park.

Waterford to use League final to 'see where they stand' ahead of Munster Championship - Jamie Barron

Last year was a write-off for Waterford, with a spate of injuries and having no Munster home games in Walsh Park contributing to a June exit from the Championship.

It allowed Jamie to do things inter-county hurlers just normally don’t do in July and August.

“I went on a couple of holidays, one with the lads and one with my girlfriend. The latter was in Portugal and I watched Limerick beat Galway in the All-Ireland Final while over there and with a couple of bottles of Corona in hand.

”But you know, a part of me really wanted to be in Croke Park, to be back there attending to the unfinished business of the 2017 Final,” admits the midfielder. “Tell you what, as soon as I got home it was easy to knuckle down and get ready for training again. It’s time for hurling now.”

Barron is looking forward to the test that the best team in Ireland will provide in Croker on Sunday.

“They’ve really kicked on and are hurling well, Limerick haven’t sat on their laurels. But we are looking forward to the test. We want to win this and we want to see where we stand before the Munster Championship starts in six weeks.”

Online Editors