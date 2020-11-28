Waterford stun Kilkenny as sensational second half comeback books All-Ireland final place

Stephen Bennett celebrates his goal in the second half of the All-Ireland semi-final. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Waterford continued their remarkable renaissance under Liam Cahill as they beat Kilkenny for only the third time in championship hurling to reach next month’s All-Ireland final, where they will face the winners of Sunday's clash between Limerick and Galway.

Cahill’s side staged a remarkable second-half recovery, outscoring the Leinster champions 2-17 to 0-12 in the second half to overturn a seven-point interval deficit and secure a place in next month’s decider for only the eighth time ever.

At the start of this year’s campaign, Waterford hadn’t won a championship game since beating Cork in the All-Ireland semi-final three years ago. But everything changed this winter. Though they lost to Limerick in the Munster final, they are now back in their second All-Ireland final in four years.

It was a watershed evening for Leinster champions Kilkenny and their long-time boss Brian Cody. It was the first time under his tenure that they had suffered successive losses to their neighbours in championship hurling — Waterford also beat them in the 2017 qualifiers.

It was also only the third time, and the first since 2005, that Kilkenny had lost a semi-final under Cody. And the loss means that his county will have to wait at least six seasons before winning an All-Ireland — their longest spell without the Liam MacCarthy Cup since before the Cody era.

Seeking their first championship win over Kilkenny at Croke Park since the 1959 All-Ireland final replay, Waterford handed the task of marking the Cats’ chief marksmen Richie Hogan and TJ Reid to Conor Prunty and Shane Nulty, as the Cats opted for a two-man full-forward line.

Right from the throw-in Cody’s side targeted the Waterford full-back line, exposing weakness in the sector as they created space in the danger zone by withdrawing their half-forwards to the midfield area. As always, the work-rate of every Kilkenny player was second to none, whereas Waterford’s first touch was suspect.

Kilkenny were three points up before Calum Lyons opened Waterford’s account in the seventh minute. It was 0-4 to 0-2 in Kilkenny’s favour when they struck for the game’s first goal. A monster puck-out from Eoin Murphy hopped into no-man’s land in front of Stephen O’Keeffe. The keeper opted not to advance, and Richie Hogan beat Conor Prunty to the ball.

O’Keeffe brilliantly parried Hogan’s pile-driver, but Martin Keoghan scooped the rebound to the net and it was 1-5 to 0-3 at the first water break.

Waterford reacted by withdrawing midfielder Jake Dillon, with Niall Montgomery coming on, and they did improve marginally. But the constant movement of the Kilkenny forwards and their ability elsewhere to win the key individual battles was forcing errors. Austin Gleeson hit three of his side’s nine first-half wides, while other errors were proving costly.

Conor Prunty allowed a puck-out from Murphy to drop from his hand in the danger zone, where TJ Reid was quick to react — he doesn’t miss from close range.

With Kilkenny eight points in front (2-7 to 0-5) the game was slipping from Waterford’s grasp. It was a measure of Kilkenny’s dominance, but Waterford’s go-to forward Dessie Hutchinson didn’t have his first chance until the 26th minute.

It was a nine-point game after 31 minutes, but Waterford gave themselves a flicker of hope outscoring their opponents 3-1 during the remainder of the period.

Kevin Moran and Stephen Bennett — who scored a brilliant individual point in the 33rd minute — were leading the Waterford charge. Though the cause wasn’t lost as they ended the half seven points adrift (2-11 to 0-10).

Eoin Cody increased Kilkenny’s lead on the resumption, but Waterford hit a purple patch with man of the match Stephen Bennett leading the revival. His 36th-minute goal, after an assist from Jack Fagan, set the comeback in motion and during the first seven minutes of the half they outscored Kilkenny 1-4 to 0-1.

Suddenly it was a two-point game and all the momentum was with Waterford. Cillian Buckley and Richie Hogan did snatch points for Kilkenny, but they were being overrun in midfield with Jamie Barron and first-half replacement Neil Montgomery scoring 0-3 between them.

Austin Gleeson’s 51st-minute point levelled the tie and they hit the next three points to complete a third-quarter rout which saw them outscore Kilkenny 1-11 to 0-4 and lead by three. The scoring rate dropped at the start of the final quarter with Kilkenny becoming totally reliant on Reid’s frees to stay in touch. But there was no stopping Waterford at this stage with Jack Fagan’s super catch from a puck-out setting up sub Darragh Lyons for the Déise’s second goal just short of a the hour mark.

From eight points down they were five clear. But Kilkenny hung in grimly and inevitably it was Reid who kept them ticking over with a brace of points. As the game ticked over its allocated four minutes of injury-time the tension became almost unbearable.

Reid looked as if he might single-handedly rescue Kilkenny, but Waterford brilliantly held their nerve to score three of the last four points with two of their key figures — De Búrca and Gleeson — hitting late, late scores to seal a famous win.

Scorers — Waterford: S Bennett 1-10 (6f), A Gleeson 0-4, D Lyons 1-0, C Lyons, D Hutchinson, J Prendergast, N Montgomery 0-2 each, S McNulty, J Barron, T de Búrca, J Fagan, I Daly 0-1 each. Kilkenny: TJ Reid 1-14 (13f); M Keoghan 1-1, J Donnelly, R Hogan, E Cody 0-2 each, C Buckley, P Deegan 0-1 each.

Waterford: S O’Keeffe; I Kenny, C Prunty, S McNulty; C Lyons, T de Búrca, K Moran; J Barron, K Bennett; J Fagan J Dillon, S Bennett; D Hutchinson, A Gleeson, J Prendergast. Subs: D Lyons for K Bennett (48), I Daly for Moran (60), C Gleeson for Prendergast (60), P Curran for Fagan (62).

Kilkenny: E Murphy; C Delaney, H Lawlor, T Walsh; P Walsh, C Buckley, P Deegan; C Browne, C Fogarty; J Donnelly, TJ Reid, M Keoghan; B Ryan, R Hogan, E Cody. Subs: N Montgomery for Dillon (17), W Walsh for Keoghegan (38), C Fennelly for Ryan (49), N Brassil for Hogan (56), G Aylward for Cody (58).

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary).

Online Editors