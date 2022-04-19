| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Waterford stepping into Limerick’s lair feels like a moment of truth – for both the Déise and the hurling summer

Roy Curtis

Gearoid Hegarty of Limerick during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 match win over Cork. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Gearoid Hegarty of Limerick during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 match win over Cork. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Gearoid Hegarty of Limerick during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 match win over Cork. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Gearoid Hegarty of Limerick during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 match win over Cork. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Limerick, undistracted, cold, certain, overpowering, ravenous, can resemble a team who have drawn down a curtain on any prospect of defeat.

In the wake of their latest clinical bombardment, the one that reduced Cork to a wasteland of hope, it would be easy to succumb to the thesis that John Kiely’s impeccably ruthless force boast just a little too much of everything.

Related Content

More On Limerick GAA

Most Watched

Privacy