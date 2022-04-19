Limerick, undistracted, cold, certain, overpowering, ravenous, can resemble a team who have drawn down a curtain on any prospect of defeat.

In the wake of their latest clinical bombardment, the one that reduced Cork to a wasteland of hope, it would be easy to succumb to the thesis that John Kiely’s impeccably ruthless force boast just a little too much of everything.

Technically, physically, tactically, aesthetically and, with Sunday’s vivid illustration of their enduring ambition, Limerick sometimes appear a hurling battalion beyond mortal reach.

A team for the ages hungry to unveil another summer masterpiece.

Gearoid Hegarty and Kyle Hayes, supersized flamethrowers blessed with the adhesive wizardry of old-school corner-forwards, are the perfect, versatile union of power, stickwork, athleticism and murderous intent.

Cian Lynch, even on bended knee, can deliver snapshots of brilliance that cause an audience to gurgle with wonder.

Sean Finn, at 26 and having made a notable weekend downpayment on a fifth straight All Star, has already advanced to the sparsely-populated territory where only the old game’s all-time greatest defenders reside.

Presented with a scoring chance, Aaron Gillane summons a gift unique to sport’s arch-predators: A capacity to ice the veins, and reduce the aspect of his universe down to the carnivore-instincts of a jungle-cat closing in on its prey.

Diarmuid Byrnes, as Sunday’s latest masterful showcase illustrated, is as pristine a ball-striker as the most celebrated names on golf’s PGA tour.

Their latest protracted and painful mugging of Cork might have haemorrhaged hope from more than the forlorn Rebel hordes caught on the wrong side of a hopelessly one-sided Leeside street-fight.

Which is why Waterford’s stepping into Limerick’s lair this Saturday feels like a moment of truth.

For both the Déise and the hurling summer.

Liam Cahill’s thrilling squad are the game's great white hope, the side who cultivated such eye-catching momentum as winter accelerated into spring.

They did not dismantle Tipp as effortlessly as some had anticipated, at least those who underestimated the beaten team’s proud sense of self and the enduring, unhurried class of the great Noel McGrath, hurling’s timeless Modric.

But there was something about Waterford’s calm and clinical response to the early haymakers landed by Tipp that was as impressive as the series of high-scoring hammerings they dished out across the league campaign.

It spoke of a team armed with a conviction that they have every right to believe they boast the talent, game plan, ambition and depth to look Limerick in the eye without feeling any paralysing sense of inferiority.

The unleashing of Austin Gleeson and Jamie Barron from the bench in Walsh Park carried them to another dimension.

Gleeson, as that absurd and beautiful pointed sideline cut last weekend illustrated, can touch the same heights of authentic genius as Lynch, Tony Kelly, TJ Reid, his brothers in the game's lyrical elite.

Aussie sometimes brings to mind a magnificent but temperamental thoroughbred, one given to distraction and fits of pique, and in need of blinkers to narrow the dimensions of his world down to the task at hand.

Limerick have raised the bar to an incredible height, but a fully-focussed Gleeson - one who understands that the best way to settle scores is, well, on the scoreboard - is capable of meeting that challenge.

Waterford’s own array of gamechangers, from Dessie Hutchinson to Stephen Bennett to Patrick Curran, the latter growing in authority with each outing, can ask questions of the champions that Cork were too impotent to pose.

The Déise have at their disposal the same blistering speed that Cork – prisoners of a rigid game plan - could not exploit. Critically, Cahill has instilled the kind of tactical coherence and self-belief that facilitate on-the-hoof adjustments in the heat of battle.

Sport, as Liverpool and Manchester City are the latest to remind us, is enlarged by an authentic, high-octane rivalry, one in which the fearless protagonists go toe-to-toe, the outcome in doubt until the final thrusts.

Limerick, with their weekend spring-cleaning of any dust-motes of doubt lingering after an anaemic league campaign, do not look like a team ready to relax their hold on destiny.

Waterford’s formidable task is to cause Kiely’s wonderful team to revisit a belief, furnished by years of dominion, that there is no good reason why they should ever lose.

To announce themselves as Nadal to hurling’s Federer, Bird to its Magic, Frazier to its Ali, Liverpool to its City.

If Waterford can rise to such an immense challenge on Saturday night, then, palpitating at the prospect of further epic heavyweight duels between the two under a midsummer sun, hurling’s heart will beat a little faster.