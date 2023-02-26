Waterford spring Austin Gleeson to see off challenge of Antrim

Waterford boss Davy Fitzgerald wasn’t impressed with how his side dispatched 14-man Antrim at a blustery Dungarvan.

The home team needed a last-minute penalty save from goalkeeper Shaun O’Brien, five points from sub Austin Gleeson and two long-range points from full-back Conor Prunty to stay unbeaten in Division 1B.

“It’s a result. As regards the performance, it was average. That’s what I think. I don’t think a whole pile of it. We got the result so we did. We were missing a lot of bodies, fellas got a chance. It was OK.

“I wasn’t happy with the intensity in the tackle, I wasn’t happy with our work-rate, some of our shooting, some of our decision-making. We should have had it a lot handier than we did. We got a result by eight and we’re still not happy. That’s good. Ye beat them by a point last year as I said but I expect more.”

The crowd only came to life when O’Brien made a spectacular save from Gerard Walsh. Fergal Horgan flashed Calum Lyons a black card for a foul on Paddy Burke. “I don’t think it was a penalty, I think Fergal got that one completely wrong. I saw it back, there were two or three guys inside him, it wasn’t a goalscoring opportunity.”

​Antrim lost captain Eoghan Campbell to a straight red card on 22 minutes after an off-the-ball incident with Reuben Halloran.

“I didn’t see it,” remarked Antrim manager Darren Gleeson. “Conor Doyle, the linesman, was close enough to it. We’ll look back at the video. It had a big bearing on the game but we hold ourselves accountable for our decisions, it’s nothing to do with the officials.”

Conal Cunning slotted six points as a wind-assisted Antrim went in 0-11 to 0-9 ahead at the break. A Patrick Curran penalty edged Waterford in front during the third quarter as Gleeson was sprung from the bench. Antrim regained the lead with 14 minutes left through Cunning but the Déise then hit a purple patch of six unanswered points.

Prunty fired over two from his own half. O’Brien’s penalty save and Gleeson’s accuracy in the closing stages secured Waterford’s victory.

SCORERS – Waterford: P Curran 1-4 (1-0 pen, 2f); A Gleeson 0-5 (4f); C Lyons 0-3; C Prunty 0-2; C Ryan, J Fagan, P Leavey, J Barron, N Montgomery, J Prendergast, DJ Foran, Pádraig Fitzgerald 0-1 each. Antrim: C Cunning 0-11 (10f); K Molloy 0-2; G Walsh (f), M Bradley, P Boyle, N O’Connor 0-1 each.

WATERFORD – S O’Brien 7; C Gleeson 5, C Prunty 6, C Ryan 6; S McNulty 5, C Lyons 7, J Fagan 6; J Barron 7, P Leavey 6; J Prendergast 6, P Curran 7, G Fives 5; R Halloran 5, DJ Foran 6, N Montgomery 6. Subs: C Daly for McNulty (Blood, 10-13), C Daly 5 for McNulty (h-t), A Gleeson 7 for Halloran (45), Pádraig Fitzgerald 6 for Curran (54), Patrick Fitzgerald for Montgomery (61), C Dunford for Leavey (66).

ANTRIM – T Smyth 6; P Burke 6, R McGarry 6, S Rooney 6; G Walsh 7, E Campbell 5, C Bohill 5; M Bradley 6, P Boyle 6; K Molloy 7, N McKenna 5, N McManus 5; C Cunning 7, J McNaughton 5, S Elliott 5. Subs: E O’Neill for McNaughton (Blood, 7-11), N O’Connor 6 for Bohill (33), E O’Neill 5 for S Elliott (h-t), N Elliott 5 for McManus (46), J Maskey 5 for Boyle (57), R McMullen for McKenna (73).

REF – F Horgan (Tipperary)