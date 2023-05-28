Waterford rip up script with huge Munster SHC victory as Tipperary survive by skin of their teeth

Waterford 1-24 Tipperary 0-21

Dessie Hutchinson of Waterford has his shot blocked by Brian McGrath of Tipperary. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Waterford summoned a huge display to pick up just their second ever Munster SHC round-robin win as Tipperary's championship hopes survived by the skin of their teeth in Semple Stadium this afternoon.

Davy Fitzgerald really rallied his Waterford troops to produce a spectacular display from start to finish as they looked a different side compared to earlier in this campaign.

They led from start to finish and it looked like Tipp may lose out on score difference, but Liam Cahill's men survived in third place in the table by virtue of Limerick's narrow victory over Cork in the Gaelic Grounds.

Tipperary will now play Offaly in the preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final while Waterford's season finished with a flourish and Fitzgerald will likely lead them into 2024.

There were murmurs of disbelief before throw-in with regular goalkeeper Billy Nolan named as a sweeper as Davy Fitzgerald was forced to drastically rejig in the absence of big hitters like Austin Gleeson, Conor Prunty and Jamie Barron through injury.

That moved worked a treat, however, as the Déise looked a transformed outfit despite already being out of the race for Munster qualification before a ball was even pucked.

Waterford showed their intent from the off with Jack Fagan, who was playing in a far more advanced role than during the rest of this campaign, firing over inside 20 seconds.

They added four of the next five points to quickly open up a 0-5 to 0-1 lead with Dessie Hutchinson playing much closer to goal alongside newcomer Patrick Fitzgerald, and both offering a huge threat inside.

Tipp were listless throughout the first half, perhaps showing a hangover for their efforts against Limerick last week and they had to wait until the 13th minute for their first scoring attempt from play.

That was a Seamus Callanan point but it all about the visitors as they extended the lead to six by the 21st minute and they were bringing all the energy.

Tipp cut the gap back to five before Waterford reeled off five points in a row to extend the gap to 10, 0-17 to 0-7, and they deserved every bit of it as they were doing all of the hurling all over the pitch.

A Noel McGrath free cut the gap to nine at the break in a remarkable half which saw Waterford nearly score more in 35 minutes than their average of 17.67 across their previous three games.

With Limerick and Cork level in the Gaelic Grounds, Tipp were out of the championship as the results stood at half-time but they returned a different side upon the resumption.

Neil Montgomery had a score after nine seconds of the new half but Conor Bowe nearly had a goal at the other end a minute later while Tipp reeled off the next five points with Noel McGrath assuming free-taking duties, 0-18 to 0-13.

Stephen Bennett broke the resistance with a free while Hutchinson hit Waterford's first goal of the provincial campaign in the 52nd minute when excellently dispossessing Bryan O'Mara and firing into an empty net to make it 1-19 to 0-13.

Try as Tipp might, they couldn't get the gap down as Waterford deservedly got just their second Munster round-robin win in 16 attempts.

SCORERS:

Waterford: S Bennett 0-9 (7f), D Hutchinson 1-3, J Fagan, Patrick Fitzgerald 0-3 each, N Montgomery 0-2, C Lyons 0-1, B Nolan 0-1, P Hogan 0-1, , P Curran 0-1

Tipperary: N McGrath 0-7 (4f, 0-3 '65s), G O'Connor 0-4 (3f), S Callanan 0-3, R Maher 0-2 (1f), B McGrath, M Kehoe, A Tynan, C Bowe 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

WATERFORD - S O'Brien; C Gleeson, M Fitzgerald, I Daly; J Fagan, C Lyons, D Lyons; P Leavey, N Montgomery; P Hogan, Stephen Bennett, J Prendergast; B Nolan, D Hutchinson, Patrick Fitzgerald.

Subs: P Curran for D Hutchinson (8-10 - temp), Curran for Montgomery (56), C Dunford for Prendergast and Kevin Mahony for Hogan (both 61), DJ Foran for Patrick Fitzgerald (66), C Ryan for C Gleeson (73).

TIPPERARY - R Shelly; B O'Mara, M Breen, R Maher; E Connolly, D McCormack, B McGrath; S Kennedy. C Stakelum; A Tynan, N McGrath, G O'Connor; P Maher, S Callanan, M Kehoe.

Subs: C Bowe for O'Connor inj (25), C Ryan for Gleeson (27-30 - temp), J Ryan for McGrath (44-50 temp), Ryan for McGrath inj (53), S Ryan for Stakelum (55), J McGrath for P Maher (60), J Fogarty for Kehoe (67)

REF - J Keenan (Wicklow)