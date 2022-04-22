Limerick set the record straight last week that they are still on top of the hurling tree after some lingering doubts following an off-colour league and John Kiely will be keen to keep their foot firmly on Waterford’s throat on Saturday night.

While Kiely has the utmost respect for Liam Cahill’s men, he’ll be keen to maintain their psychological advantage by swatting Na Déise aside but this is worlds apart from the abysmal test which Cork posed.

Waterford simply won’t lie down like that against the Treaty and a statement must be made that they are more than just pretenders to Limerick’s throne with a big summer charge building for a tilt at a famous Liam MacCarthy success.

Kiely made no secret after their Cork annihilation that some wrongs must be put right in the Gaelic Grounds when insisting that the home of Limerick hurling deserves better performances than the ones served up there during the League.

They have a point to prove and that makes this even more of a blockbuster game with the three-in-a-row All-Ireland chasers against the League champions. The two best teams to tackle with an array of game changers on both sides.

Two very high-scoring and unbelievably athletic teams, both very skilful and like Liverpool and Man City, this could be the first of a trilogy this year to decide the Munster and All-Ireland winners.

The gap was 11 points the last two times when they met in championship, but it’s closing considerably. Waterford are still improving and it can’t be forgotten that they were four weeks on the trot and punch struck when they clashed in last year’s semi-final.

Waterford’s panel depth is now much stronger to really go after Limerick. They have the players to call upon off the bench when bodies begin to tire and that’s what you need to take down Limerick, there can be absolutely no let up.

After some wobbles last week before a hard-earned victory over Tipperary, this is a great opportunity for Waterford to wear the underdog tag once again and take a free shot at Limerick with the pressure somewhat off as it’s not do-or-die.

Any notion of shadow boxing between the pair is absolute nonsense, though. Kiely and Cahill will have them primed to go gung-ho with the winner having one foot in a Munster final and one step closer to securing more silverware.

The absence of Kyle Hayes and the dynamism which he brings will be sorely felt with the tactical battle sure to be fascinating. The eight players which Waterford choose to match the Limerick giants in the middle third will be key.

Read More

Waterford know that they have to meet fire with fire and there’s a question mark over who will pick up the roving Cian Lynch. Tadhg de Búrca will sit back and it is a bit worrying how much joy Noel McGrath got playing in a similar role to Lynch last week.

It’s imperative that Waterford get this right. Conor Gleeson tracked Lynch in last year’s semi-final and could do so again while Carthach Daly is another capable of nullifying his threat somewhat but there’s also another problem looming.

Who is going to take on the warlord Will O’Donoghue in the middle? He is their rock and it’ll be interesting to see if Jamie Barron matches up with him again because O’Donoghue has had the upper hand in recent meetings.

Cahill may try something different with Barron moving into the forwards as it worked a treat in the latter stages of last year’s semi-final, while the puck-out will also go some way to deciding the outcome.

Limerick won’t concede the puck-out to Waterford like others did in the league and Tipp got great success when forcing them to go toe to toe last weekend so Kiely and Paul Kinnerk are sure to go man-to-man and make them to win their own ball in 50-50 exchanges.

The breaking ball and getting bodies into the middle third war zone will be crucial as there will be big green giants hanging around everywhere for the second play with possession nine tenths of the law.

While goals are also key to Waterford’s psyche, trying to force the issue was a bit of a problem early on against Tipp when sometimes the best option is to keep the scoreboard ticking over. Goals can kill teams, but missing them and being hurt at the other end has the same effect.

A win for Waterford would be massive psychologically, but a narrow defeat wouldn’t be the end of the world either ahead of their inevitable next meeting later in the summer. Limerick to win by a score or two after a bruising encounter.

Saturday evening’s Leinster curtain raiser between Wexford and Dublin is a season-defining game for both, but nothing comes easy in Wexford Park, as Galway learned, and the home side may just have enough if Lee Chin can play an bigger role.

There hasn’t been a word about Clare and they’ll be ready to explode against Tipp on Sunday. With Shane O’Donnell and Peter Duggan returning and Tony Kelly firing, they can claim the spoils and kick on.

On a truly sad note, I’m a father of daughters who play camogie and it was really difficult to hear of the tragedy in Galway with young Kate Moran passing away.

My deepest condolences to her family and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh sí