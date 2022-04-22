| 10.8°C Dublin

Waterford must lay down a serious marker to Limerick giants ahead of possible trilogy

John Mullane

Limerick&rsquo;s Declan Hannon tries to stop Waterford&rsquo;s Michael Kiely in last year&rsquo;s All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Limerick&rsquo;s Declan Hannon tries to stop Waterford&rsquo;s Michael Kiely in last year&rsquo;s All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Limerick set the record straight last week that they are still on top of the hurling tree after some lingering doubts following an off-colour league and John Kiely will be keen to keep their foot firmly on Waterford’s throat on Saturday night.

While Kiely has the utmost respect for Liam Cahill’s men, he’ll be keen to maintain their psychological advantage by swatting Na Déise aside but this is worlds apart from the abysmal test which Cork posed.

