A minor inter-county hurling challenge match between Offaly and Waterford was abandoned following an alleged incident of racist abuse.

The match, played two weeks ago in Dunmore Training Centre near Kilkenny, was into the second half when a Waterford forward is alleged to have been verbally abused by an Offaly opponent, leading to the Waterford team walking off the pitch in protest.

It’s understood the player, a highly talented young forward from one of the Waterford city clubs, has experienced similar abuse in previous matches at club and schools level.

While Waterford were incensed over the incident and unrepentant in taking the stand they did, the matter has been resolved between the counties and Waterford are happy to “move on”.

The hurler accused of the abuse is believed to have accepted his wrongdoing and written a letter of apology to the Waterford player while sources say that Offaly officials were keen to be seen not to condone the behaviour and made their remorse known on the night. There isn’t expected to be any further action taken.

The GAA operates a “zero tolerance” policy towards racism in Gaelic games. In its Official Guide it states that it is “anti-sectarian” and “anti-racist” and “committed to the principles of inclusion and diversity at all levels”.

It adds: “Any conduct by deed, word or gesture or sectarian or racist nature or which is contrary to the principles of inclusion and diversity against a player, official, spectator or anyone else, in the course of activities organised by the Association, shall be deemed to have discredited the Association.”

The GAA has also been active in educating members about tolerance and inclusivity.

GAA Congress passed a motion last month from Coventry club, Roger Casements, calling for tougher penalties for people found responsible for racist abuse.

The motion called for the penalty increased from two matches to 48 weeks for “an act by deed, word or gesture of a racist, sectarian or anti-inclusion/diversity nature on an opponent or match official”.

The motion included a clause that allows for suspensions to be halved — 24 weeks for an adult, 12 weeks for a juvenile — if the player can satisfy the council or committee in charge that an appropriate course of training or education has been completed.