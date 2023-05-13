Waterford limp out of Championship as Clare hammer Davy Fitz’s men: As it happened
Dylan O'Connell
Latest Hurling
Davy Fitzgerald: ‘I’m used to getting battered over the last few years and that’s fine, work away. I’m f*****g going no place’
Waterford’s summer comes to an end with tame championship exit after defeat to Clare
Live | Waterford limp out of Championship as Clare hammer Davy Fitz’s men: As it happened
Donegal do enough to see off Louth and reach the Nicky Rackard Cup final
Late Paddy Lynam point secures Lory Meagher draw for Longford against Cavan
John Mullane: Davy Fitzgerald must ditch the shackles and let Waterford play off the cuff
Galway claim Leinster Minor Hurling title at first time of asking with resounding win over Kilkenny
Carlow boss Tom Mullally rubbishes talk Faithful will field weakened side
Davy Fitzgerald is primed for duel in ‘Munster minefield’ as he brings Déise into battle with his native Clare
John Conlon is Clare’s best man for battle with old boss Davy Fitzgerald and his wounded Waterford
Top Stories
Katie Edwards: I sympathise with Holly and Phil – breaking up with my ‘Work Wife’ broke my heart
Graham Norton’s best jokes and one-liners from the Eurovision final
Davy Fitzgerald: ‘I’m used to getting battered over the last few years and that’s fine, work away. I’m f*****g going no place’
Asking for a friend: ‘I’ve been sleeping with my ex but being friends with benefits is just making me feel lonelier’
Latest NewsMore
Liverpool and Ukraine unite for emotional You’ll Never Walk Alone performance
Munster Ratings as Reds shock Leinster
Jack Crowley nails dramatic late drop-goal to end Leinster’s double dream and send Munster to Cape Town for URC final
Sam Ryder brings on dancers with disabilities and prosthetics in Eurovision set
Eddie Howe underlines the importance of safety after brush with a fan
Graham Norton’s best jokes and one-liners from the Eurovision final
Leinster Player Ratings
Voting opens after Mae Muller flies flag for UK during Eurovision final
Mel Giedroyc appears as ‘butter-churning Polish milkmaid’ in Eurovision skit
Ukrainian music showcased during final of Eurovision Song Contest