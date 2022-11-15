Waterford legend Tony Browne follows Liam Cahill to Tipperary as a hurling selector

Waterford legend Tony Browne will link up with Munster rivals Tipperary for the 2023 season – where he will work as a selector under new boss Liam Cahill.

Browne is understood to have been well received by the Waterford squad this year – when also working with Cahill and coach Mikey Bevans – and the 1998 Hurler of the Year had been tipped to stay with the Déise under Davy Fitzgerald.

The Waterford icon will instead travel across the border to neighbours Tipp, with next year's Munster clash between the provincial rivals set to have added spice as former Waterford boss Cahill is flanked by Browne, while Tipp legend Eoin Kelly is a coach under Fitzgerald.