Waterford legend Ken McGrath set to take over Déise Under-20 hurlers along with star-studded backroom team

Ken McGrath looks set to take charge of the Waterford U-20 hurlers for 2024 with a star-studded backroom team assisting the Déise legend.

McGrath, a three-time All-Star, will be recommended for ratification on a two-year term at the next meeting of the Waterford county board as he takes the reins from Gary O'Keeffe.

There will be plenty of well-known faces involved with McGrath as he calls on former Hurler of the Year Dan Shanahan, two-time All-Star Kevin Moran and All-Ireland club SHC-winning manager Andy Moloney, all former county colleagues of his.

McGrath was critical of being overlooked for the same position in recent years when he questioned the disastrous string of county results at all levels as recently as mid May.

“Two years ago, I went to step up with Dan Shanahan for the under-20 job. I’ve two young and two older kids, and the younger lads were getting to an age where I felt I could give something back to the county,” McGrath told WLR FM at the time.

“Without talking out of the side of my mouth about this player and that player, to give something back to the county. We weren’t deemed good enough by the county board. So many people could say these lads are not putting in the effort.

"We wanted to try and put in the effort. I wanted to get back in with Waterford, but we were deemed not good enough. I felt that I could have given something back to the county."

The Mount Sion icon, widely regarded as one of the greatest players never to win an All-Ireland SHC title, will now get his chance to help turn around at a grade where they have really struggled since lifting the All-Ireland title (then U-21) in 2016.

