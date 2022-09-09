Waterford hurling legend Dan Shanahan calls time on his club career with Lismore

Waterford legend Dan Shanahan has announced the end of his playing career, having completed his 30th championship season for his club, Lismore.

Shanahan, the 2007 Hurler of the Year, made his senior debut for the club in 1993 in a county semi-final victory over Roanmore.

They went on to win the decider against Passage in what was the only senior county title of Shanahan’s epic career. Lismore lost subsequent senior finals in 1996, 2001 and 2009, although he did spearhead them to Waterford and Munster Intermediate glory in 2016.

"I hung up the boots after the Mount Sion game,” Shanahan told WLR, referring to Lismore’s recent Waterford SHC quarter-final defeat.

“I was disappointed with the way it ended for me, but that's sport. I've given 30 years to my club and I've no regrets. I played one junior year, one intermediate year and the rest was all senior. It was phenomenal. I loved going up to my club, I loved putting on the jersey, and I gave it everything I had, on the good days and on the bad days.

“I always say it to young lads in Lismore, the club is where you start and the club is where you finish,” Shanahan, who also served as a Waterford selector under Derek McGrath, added.

“I’ve had a fantastic career. I loved putting on the jersey and I'll never forget where I came from. It's time for other lads to stand up and be counted now and I've no doubt they will."