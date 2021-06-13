Waterford halt Tipperary's League title bid but concern grows over Austin Gleeson injury

Liam Cahill got one over on his native county as Waterford produced a powerful second-half display to take down Tipperary in their Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A clash at Walsh Park.

Tipp needed to win or draw to finish top of their group but that honour instead went to Galway, as Waterford delivered a scintillating attacking performance on the eve of their Munster SHC quarter-final clash with Clare in a fortnight’s time.

Michael Breen had Tipp on the mark after 40 seconds before Peter Hogan quickly responded for Waterford but the visitors had the better of the opening exchanges, with Jason Forde firing to the net after six minutes to leave them four points to the good, 1-4 to 0-3.

It was tit for tat thereafter with Waterford threatening the Tipp goal without success and there was still four points between the sides at the first water break, 1-9 to 0-8, before the game really came to life.

Tipp had their lead stretched to six points when Jake Morris fired over in the 23rd minute before the home side struck back with a sensational goal from Dessie Hutchinson as the former Brighton soccer star brilliantly volleyed the ball to the net from a tight angle after doubling on a Jack Pendergast handpass.

They were ahead by the 29th minute when Hutchinson cut through the Tipp defence before firing a low shot past Brian Hogan to make it 2-11 to 1-12, but Waterford suffered a big setback just minutes later when Austin Gleeson limped off with an ankle injury just two weeks before their meeting with Clare.

Jason Forde and Stephen Bennett traded frees on the brink of half-time before Noel McGrath sent Tipp in ahead when capitalising on hesitancy in the Waterford defence and beating Billy Nolan to raise the fourth green flag of an entertaining first half, 2-13 to 2-12.

Stephen Bennett took over upon the resumption with the Ballysaggart maestro firing two quick points from play as the Déise ploughed ahead with substitutes Kieran Bennett and Ciaran Kirwan both on the mark as they opened up a four-point lead by the second water break, 2-20 to 2-16.

Tipp simply couldn’t make inroads into Waterford’ defence in the third quarter but they gave themselves a lifeline when Seamus Callanan was quickest to react to a John McGrath effort and pulled the sliotar to the net in the 59th minute, but Waterford were still in charge and saw out the game with Shane and Stephen Bennett on-song in attack as they coasted home by five points.

SCORERS – Waterford: Stephen Bennett 0-15 (10f, 0-1 ‘65), D Hutchinson 2-2, Shane Bennett, J Fagan, P Hogan 0-2 each, B Power, M Kiely, C Kirwan, K Bennett, J Prendergast, C Lyons 0-1 each.

Tipperary: J Forde 1-5 (4f), N McGrath 1-2, S Callanan 1-1, R Maher 0-4 (0-1 ’65), J Morris 0-3, B Maher, S Kennedy, M Breen, A Flynn, W Connors, J McGrath 0-1 each.

WATERFORD – B Nolan; S Fives, C Prunty, I Kenny, A Gleeson, I Daly, C Lyons; D Lyons, K Moran; J Fagan, P Hogan, J Prendergast; D Hutchinson, Stephen Bennett, Shane Bennett. Subs: C Gleeson for Fives inj (25), K Bennett for A Gleeson inj (32), D Lynch for Prunty inj and M Kiely for Fagan inj (both half-time), B Power for Hogan temp sub (43-47), C Kirwan for Hutchinson (48), B Power for Daly (55).

TIPPERARY – Brian Hogan; C Barrett, Pádraic Maher, B Heffernan; B Maher, S Kennedy, R Maher, A Flynn, P Caddell; D McCormack, N McGrath, M Breen; J Forde, S Callanan, J Morris. Subs: C Morgan for Barrett temp sub (17-19), W Connors for P Caddell (half-time), Morgan for Kennedy (44), M Kehoe for McCormack and J McGrath for Flynn (both 49), E Connolly for Heffernan (64), P Flynn for Forde (67).

REF – J Owens (Wexford)