Waterford defender Shane Fives set to miss All-Ireland quarter-final clash with Clare

Waterford could be set for a reshuffle ahead of their All-Ireland SHC quarter-final clash with Clare with the news that Shane Fives is tipped to miss out this weekend through injury.

The Tourin defender was forced off in the Munster SHC defeat to Limerick and is not expected to return in time for Saturday afternoon’s clash with the Banner in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.



Fives was replaced by Ballygunner’s Ian Kenny for the final ten minutes of that loss and is not expected to recover from his quad injury sufficiently to take his place in the side. Conor Gleeson could also be in the reckoning having recently returned from injury.



Waterford have made a promising start to life under Liam Cahill, seeing off Cork in their Munster semi-final before going stride for stride with All-Ireland favourites Limerick for long periods.



They face a Clare side who were overwhelmed by Limerick earlier this month, with the Banner in search of a second All-Ireland semi-final appearance in three years, while the Deise haven’t reached the last four since they contested the All-Ireland final in 2017.

