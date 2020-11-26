I’ve been thinking this week about what makes Kilkenny different. If I had to sum it up, it’s that they play every game like the opposition has insulted everyone dear to them.

The day of a big game, most players have to manufacture that anger, but Kilkenny players seem to wake up with it. That culture comes from the top. I could see just about every manager in the country playing a motivational video to help build that, but with Brian Cody I just can’t.

There’s no secret speeches these days – players tog off in the stands before heading to the pitch – and I think that anger, that fury, is just ingrained in their style. And they always bring it. Think back on the times Kilkenny got hammered: they’re so rare they stand out as huge moments, like the Twin Towers falling or when JFK was shot.

Their key trait, even when things go against them, is to hang in. They’re like a shadow behind you all the time, and on the pitch it nearly becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. “We’re going well but when are they going to come at us?” That puts opponents into a psychological crease.

How do they do it? TJ Reid’s free-taking is a key part – he doesn’t miss so if you foul Kilkenny within 70 or 80 yards of your goals you’re going to be punished. You might have done a mountain of work to get a score from play then give away a simple free far from goals and with TJ standing over it, all your good work is gone.

Their ability to hang around is something we discussed with Tipperary after the 2009 final. The following year, we were one point up at half-time but felt we’d done all the hurling. “Don’t panic,” we told each other. “We knew this would happen.”

Still, as a player it’s unnerving because you know Kilkenny will, eventually, get a period of dominance. When it arrives, they typically score goals.

For Waterford, success will depend on how they deal with the high ball into the inside forwards. It’ll be very different to the Munster final. When Limerick got the ball on their own ’45 they didn’t hit it inside, but Kilkenny will put it in deep and it’s the biggest fear Liam Cahill will have.

If the ball goes inside the ’21, then it’s two on two and the sweeper is racing back to cover, but it could be all over by the time he gets there.

Red lights always flash when your sweeper is static around the ‘D’ under a long, high ball. In that scenario he might as well be invisible because Kilkenny will be coming from each side and they’ll break the ball down. It’s what happened to Waterford in the 2016 Munster final when Tipperary scored five goals.

That ball won’t be going out to the corner flag the way Limerick did, trying to tactic their way around. Instead Kilkenny will bang it in and there’ll be two-on-two situations on at least six or seven possessions that could determine the game.

What can Waterford do? Well, prevention is better than cure. At all costs, Kilkenny can’t be allowed get their head up to put the ball in with accuracy. Everywhere there’s a Kilkenny body out the field you have to get in their face; you can’t stand off.

This is the biggest issue for Waterford as Tadhg de Búrca will need to sit closer to his own goals, inviting pressure, and Calum Lyons will have to push up more than he did in the Munster final.

In that game the Limerick half-forward line sat 70 or 80 yards from the Waterford goals and they tried to play through Cian Lynch, with Kyle Hayes running the ball up along the line to give the handpass. Kilkenny will just give one handpass to get out of trouble, give a little peek, then it’ll go 80 yards.

Against Galway, Kilkenny went short on puck-outs which I think they’ll do again, getting it to their own ’45 or ’65 before launching it. Against Limerick, Waterford set up a screen about 75 yards from their own goals but that will have to be extended another 15 yards and that’s a hard thing to do.

Read More

The way Waterford set up, they shouldn’t concede an awful lot unless they panic – which I don’t think they will – and with Dessie Hutchinson buzzing around, they’ll have a threat inside. But, based on experience, I think Kilkenny will edge it.

The main reason? Kilkenny have evolved to play against teams with sweepers, having faced Wexford, Galway and Dublin in Leinster. They now have a huge amount of info in the players’ heads from playing teams that sit someone back so it’s not new to them. At the start it was.

When Waterford had success a few years ago there’s no way Kilkenny would go short with puck-outs, but they’ve evolved so I don’t see De Búrca under as many.

That makes Kilkenny two or three points better against Waterford than they used to be and it’s why I give them the nod.