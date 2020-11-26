| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Waterford braced for an aerial assault, but Kilkenny's fury can see them through

Brendan Cummins

TJ Reid hit a key goal in Kilkenny's 2-20 to 0-24 win over Galway in the Leinster final. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Close

TJ Reid hit a key goal in Kilkenny's 2-20 to 0-24 win over Galway in the Leinster final. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

TJ Reid hit a key goal in Kilkenny's 2-20 to 0-24 win over Galway in the Leinster final. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

TJ Reid hit a key goal in Kilkenny's 2-20 to 0-24 win over Galway in the Leinster final. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

I’ve been thinking this week about what makes Kilkenny different. If I had to sum it up, it’s that they play every game like the opposition has insulted everyone dear to them.

The day of a big game, most players have to manufacture that anger, but Kilkenny players seem to wake up with it. That culture comes from the top. I could see just about every manager in the country playing a motivational video to help build that, but with Brian Cody I just can’t.

There’s no secret speeches these days – players tog off in the stands before heading to the pitch – and I think that anger, that fury, is just ingrained in their style. And they always bring it. Think back on the times Kilkenny got hammered: they’re so rare they stand out as huge moments, like the Twin Towers falling or when JFK was shot.

Privacy