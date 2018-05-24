Waterford boss Derek McGrath dealt huge injury blow as key duo are ruled out of Clare clash
Waterford boss Derek McGrath will have to plan without the services of influential duo Austin Gleeson and Pauric Mahony for this Sunday's clash with Clare at Cusack Park.
The Deise have been installed as slight underdogs for the clash and last year's finallists have now been robbed of their 2016 Hurler of the Year and their regular free taker.
Gleeson has been blighted bu injury already this year and has picked up a foot injury which rules him out of the Banner encounter, the Irish Examiner reports today.
The nature of Mahony's injury is unknown but he will play no part this weekend.
Maurice Shanahan is available despite his red card in Waterford's Division 1A relegation playoff defeat to Cork and is expected to take over the free-taking duties.
Waterford make their Munster championship bow at Cusack Park while the hosts are looking to bounce back from the defeat to Cork last Sunday.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Waterford star Austin Gleeson reveals how criticism from pundits over 2016 awards saw him develop a 'stupidity mindset'
- Jamesie O'Connor on the eight All-Ireland hurling contenders and a gloomy prediction for his native Clare