Waterford book place in Munster final with comfortable victory over Limerick while Clare hammer Kerry

Waterford booked their spot in the Munster MHC semi final following a comfortable 2-12 to 0-10 win over Limerick in Kilmallock.

Two goals late in the first half helped Waterford to a 10-point half time lead but they were dominant long before then.

Peter Cummins and Jack Twomey fired in the goals that saw them set up a last four spot against Tipperary next week.

Aided by the breeze in the opening half hour, Waterford hit the ground running by landing the first five points.

Billy O’Connell got the scoring underway with a superb sideline cut that was followed by three Twomey frees and a Cummins score from play.

Ciaran McMahon got Limerick on the board with a fine effort from play but that was quickly cancelled out by another Twomey placed ball.

Limerick responded through Darren Collopy and Bradley Moran but Cummins and Twomey effectively ended the contest with the goals just before the break.

Twomey then bagged a second when he pounced on a loose ball that saw them to a 2-8 to 0-4 half time lead.

Limerick tried to get back into it after the break but Waterford continued to be the better side and cruised to an eight-point winning margin.

Scorers – Limerick: D Collopy 0-3 (2f, 1 ’65), C Frawley 0-2, C McMahon, B Moran (1f), F Fitzgerald, J Daly and P Connery (1f) 0-1 each;

Waterford: J Twomey 1-6 (4f, 1 s/l), P Cummins 1-1, B O’Connell (1 s/l) 0-2, D Walsh, M Morrissey and G Power 0-1 each

Limerick: F O’Brien; B Earls, S Fitzgibbon, P Mooney; D Lyons, C Frawley, O Meaney; F Fitzgerald, D Langan; P Connery, B Moran, J Sheehan; M Field, C McMahon, D Collopy. Subs: T Hourigan for Sheehan (h-t), B Adams for Moran (h-t), J Daly for Mooney (40), M O’Riordan for Field (49), B Murnane for Meaney (49).

Waterford: B Callaghan; C Keane, B Drohan, T Brennan; B O’Connell, A O’Neill, D Walsh; S Mackey, P Cummins; M Morrissey, J Twomey, G Power; B O’Sullivan, J Hegarty, J Henley. Subs: C Carroll for Morrissey (42), D Lalor for Mackey (49), C Tobin for Hegarty (52), B Flynn for O’Sullivan (61).

Referee: C O’Regan (Cork)

Clare run riot against Kerry to book Munster semi-final clash against Cork

Clare 2-31 Kerry 0-7

Clare will face Cork in the Electric Ireland Munster minor semi-final following a 30-point victory over Kerry at Sixmilebridge.

Having lost to Tipperary in the opening round and claiming a big victory over Waterford in round two, the young Banner boys were never troubled by the visiting Kerry outfit.

The hosts raced into an 0-8 to 0-0 lead by the 14th minute before Kerry got on the scoreboard with a Jack Enright effort from play a minute later. Clare’s full-forward and free-taker Oisin Whelan was unerring in the opening half, slotting over six before the half-time whistle. He also claimed the game’s first goal as his side went in at the break 1-14 to 0-6 ahead.

Whelan added two scores after the interval before corner forward Cian Neylon grabbed a second Clare goal on 35 minutes after he was put in a scoring position by Sam Scanlon. As the half progressed, the Banner emptied their bench, retiring Whelan on 44 minutes with James Organ taking over the free-taking duties. Kerry relied on the free taking of Sean McElligott in the main for their scores, on a night that showed the gulf in class between the two teams.

Scorers

Clare: O Whelan (1-12) 0-10 f’s, J Organ (0-8) 0-2 f’s 0-1 ’65, J O’Neill (0-5), F Hegarty (0-2), C Neylon (1-0) F Hayes (0-2), M Collins (0-1), S McMahon (0-1).

Kerry: S McElligott (0-5) F’s, J Enright (0-2)

Teams

Clare: M Sheedy, E Gunning, F Treacy, J Cahill (C), S McMahon, J Hegarty, F Ó Braoin, M O’Halloran, D Stritch, M Collins, J O’Neill, J Organ, S Scanlon, O Whelan, C Neylon.

Subs: F Hegarty for O’Neill (38), D Kean Hayes for Collins (42), F Hayes for Whelan (44), P Ó Sé for Stritch (51), E O’Regan for O’Halloran (53),

Kerry: T Godley, R McGrath (C), c Nolan, D Nolan, G O’Riordan, L Kennelly, K Sheehan, S McElligott, L Rochford, L Óg O’Connor, J Enright, K Best, K Boyle, C O’Sullivan, B O’Connor.

Subs: R Hickey for O’Riordan inj. (19), A McDonagh for O’Connor (h/t), D Corridon for O’Sullivan (42), R Reen for Best (42), T O’Flaherty for Kenneally (58).

Referee: A Tierney (Tipperary)