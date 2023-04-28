Waterford backroom team member facing six-month ban for Gearóid Hegarty incident

Gearóid Hegarty, 10, of Limerick is shown a red card by referee Liam Gordon during the Munster SHC round 1 match against Waterford at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary last Sunday — © SPORTSFILE

A member of the Waterford backroom is facing a proposed six-month suspension for his altercation with Limerick hurler Gearóid Hegarty during last Sunday's Munster SHC round robin in Thurles.

The backroom member had been seated in the dug-out when Hegarty made a high challenge on Waterford's Conor Gleeson along the sideline resulting in a second yellow card and dismissal in the third quarter.

Tensions rose after Hegarty's challenge with players squaring up to each other and the backroom member got up from his seat, walked around the barrier and struck Hegarty in the chest with an open hand.

Member of the Waterford backroom team gets red card for slapping Limerick's Gearóid Hegarty

The source of it more than the force of it appeared to catch Hegarty by surprise and referee Liam Gordon issued the backroom member with a red card, removing him from the playing area.

The minimum suspension for any physical interference with a player by a team official is three months.

However, it appears that because the backroom member, who can choose not to accept the proposed penalty and seek a hearing instead, in this case went to such lengths to confront Hegarty, the GAA's Central Competition Controls Committee have proposed doubling the minimum three-month ban.

By rule, this will prohibit him from any involvement with the preparation of the Waterford squad for the rest of the championship, not just match day involvement.