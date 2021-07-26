Waterford and Tipperary must do battle in All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals as Dublin face Cork

Liam Sheedy and Liam Cahill will pit their wits against each other this weekend after the draw for the All-Ireland quarter-finals paired Waterford and Tipperary.

Last year's beaten All-Ireland finalists Waterford have recovered through the back door but must face down Tipp if they are to extend their season.

Cork face Dublin in the other All-Ireland quarter final and the winners of those ties will move on to face Limerick and Kilkenny in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

The games will be played on Saturday with the GAA's CCCC set to confirm times and venues later today.

Meanwhile, the GAA have confirmed that 18,000 will be in attendance in Croke Park next weekend. Dublin face Kildare in the Leinster final on Sunday while the Ulster final between Tyrone and Monaghan takes place on Saturday.



