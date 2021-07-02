‘Water breaks need to go and hurling tackle problem needs to be confronted by GAA headquarters’ – Ciarán Carey

Limerick legend Ciarán Carey believes that Croke Park need to take action on water breaks and the tackle in hurling. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

CIARÁN CAREY has called on GAA chiefs to abolish water breaks while the Limerick legend also believes that the "grey area" of the tackle in hurling needs to be "confronted" by rule makers once and for all.

Carey views the use of the spare hand as a blight on hurling and the three-time All-Star wants Croke Park to take action sooner rather than later as these "lazy and needless frees" are damaging the game as a spectacle.

"It is a grey area and you can blatantly see that it's still happening. Everybody wants to get an advantage but the pulling of the arm and the pulling of the shoulder, it's a very lazy free and referees have to blow it if it's happening, a free is a free," Carey told the Irish Independent.

"It's stopping the real flow of the game that you want to see, it's already bad enough with the two water breaks that you're pulling the handbrake and going for a drop of water and not much water is being drank and it's so stop and start.

"I'd love to go back to the full 35 minutes with two teams going hard at it. The water break was bad enough but having two teams as well that are very ill-disciplined around the pulling and dragging of the arms is definitely going to effect the championship unless that particular one is confronted and nailed and no grey area is left.

"It has to come from headquarters and if it doesn't you'll have every coach involved in every inter-county team that will be telling them 'This is how you do it, don't put your hand over the neck because if you do it's a blatant free'.

"There are teams coaching their players to have their hands wide and be strong to stop a player coming through but in the heat of battle when that's happening it's very easy to leave the hand three or four inches and put it around the neck. That's where the confusion is."