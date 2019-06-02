Sport Hurling

Sunday 2 June 2019

Watch: Young Dublin fans get to warm down with players after win over Carlow

Dublin players stand for the playing of the National Anthem before the Leinster SHC Round 3B match against Carlow. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Young supporters got the chance to take park in Dublin hurlers' warm down following their win over Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park.

The video, tweeted by Dublin GAA, shows the young Sky Blues fans emulating their heroes as they look forward to the next game in manager Mattie Kenny's attempts to make the All-Ireland Senior Hurling series.

The Dubs won 2-22 to 1-13.

