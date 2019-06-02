Watch: Young Dublin fans get to warm down with players after win over Carlow
Young supporters got the chance to take park in Dublin hurlers' warm down following their win over Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park.
The video, tweeted by Dublin GAA, shows the young Sky Blues fans emulating their heroes as they look forward to the next game in manager Mattie Kenny's attempts to make the All-Ireland Senior Hurling series.
The Dubs won 2-22 to 1-13.
Some young Dubs supporters joined the lads for their warm down on the pitch after the game 😂😂#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/cr9f0v7r2P— Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) June 2, 2019
