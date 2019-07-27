WATCH: 'What's the linesman, umpire and referee doing?' - Should Limerick have had last-gasp '65 to level game?
Kilkenny and Limerick served up one of the games of the summer in Croke Park tonight with the Cats reaching a first All-Ireland final in three years by the bare minimum.
But the game ended in controversial circumstances with a Darragh O’Donovan sideline cut in the last minute of stoppage time clearly deflected wide off Kilkenny's Cillian Buckley. Limerick's protests were in vain with full-time blown straight after the resulting puck-out.
The RTE panel were in no doubt with Donal Óg Cusack saying "You have to seriously question what's the linesman doing, what's the umpire doing and what's the referee doing? Kilkenny were deserving victors but you have to call a spade a spade, that should be a '65."
Watch the incident here.
Were Limerick denied a late equalising chance? Cillian Buckley got a touch to Darragh O'Donovan's last minute sideline cut pic.twitter.com/Ce2WAQxAoj— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 27, 2019
