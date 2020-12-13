WATCH: Waterford goalkeeper Stephen O'Keeffe produces remarkable double save in Croke Park

Waterford goalkeeper Stephen O'Keeffe produced a remarkable double save to deny Limerick the opening goal in the All-Ireland final in Croke Park.

The first stop denied the Treaty one of the great Croke Park goals. It was total hurling from John Kiely's men with Cian Lynch and Graeme Mulcahy combining in a slick, fluid move to set up Kyle Hayes but his low shot was expertly saved by O'Keeffe.

When the rebound fell to Lynch, we were waiting for the net to bugle but O'Keeffe, still on the ground from the previous stop, somehow managed to react and produce another save from the top drawer.

Limerick did win a free which Aaron Gilane pointed to get something out of the attack.

Online Editors