Watch: 'The ball colour is wrong' - Donal Og Cusack suggests surprise hurling change after umpire controversy

Donal Og Cusack has called on the GAA to change the colour of the sliotar after controversy over a disallowed point during Cork's win over Clare in the National League.

Tony Kelly's effort from an acute angle was initially awarded only for the umpires to subsequently rule it wide during the second half, with Cork powering clear to win their first game of the campaign 1-20 to 0-20.

Although Hawkeye can be used in Croke Park and Semple Stadium to determine whether the ball has gone between the uprights, other grounds don't have that option.

Speaking on RTÉ''s coverage after the game, legendary Cork goalkeeper Donal Og Cusack said that the ball colour needs to change to make it easier for umpires to make their decisions, particularly during night games.

"The goalkeeper is always going to be waving wide in that situation no matter what happens but it's the worst place [for an umpire] to be looking at the ball," Cusack said.

"If the umpire on the far side thought it was a point, it should have been given as a point.

"The ball is the wrong colour. Simple as that. It needs to be a ball that can be seen. It is the wrong colour.

"On a serious level. It is like tennis. They changed the ball to make it easier for people and players to see it. I know Croke Park are looking at it but that change can't come soon enough to give everybody a bit of a help, umpires included."

‘The ball is the wrong colour...it needs to be a ball that can be seen’ - Donal Og has his say after it appeared Clare had a point chalked off as a wide by the match officials pic.twitter.com/PtkZFsjvRP — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) February 16, 2019

