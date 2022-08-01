Wexford club St Anne’s has yet to decide if it will lodge an objection against the result of their SHC quarter-final against St Martin’s which they lost on penalties on Saturday evening.

A contentious 40th-minute goal from Aidan Rochford that didn’t stand is at the centre of their concerns as it appeared that the midfielder’s shot struck one of the opposition goalkeeper’s spare hurleys that were being stored at the foot of one of uprights.

Video replays of the goal which have been slowed down and have surfaced on social media and other outlets seem to show the ball rebounding back off one of the hurleys and into open play again.

The match finished level after extra-time and St Martin’s won 2-1 in the penalty shoot-out putting them into next weekend’s semi-finals.

St Anne’s manager, the former inter-county defender David ‘Doc’ O’Connor, said they were still undecided about what course of action to take.

“We don’t know, it’s a tricky one, the balance between winning and losing the right way,” said O’Connor.

“We think the video evidence is conclusive,” he said. “There is obvious disappointment that a goal has been denied in this way, by something that is essentially not part of the game,” he added.

“We were led by Aidan’s reaction. He was immediately wondering why the goal wasn’t given but he did continue to play the whistle. We accept an umpire’s job is a tough one,” added O’Connor.

Ultimately, it will rest with referee James Owens’ report and once that records St Martin’s winning the game, it would be very difficult to reverse.

St Martin’s are scheduled to play Naomh Éanna on Sunday evening in Chadwicks Wexford Park at 4pm with the second semi-final between Rapparees and Glynn Barntown/Ferns St Aidan’s taking place at 6pm.

The final takes place on the following Sunday as Wexford continue with their own version of the split season, giving hurling and football separate places on the calendar instead of running them concurrently.

There have been only a few precedents where a rematch has taken place under these circumstances, most notably in the 1995 Leinster Senior Football Championship when Laois, one-point winners on the first day, offered a replay to Carlow after it became clear that a Mick Turley 'point' near the end of the game shouldn't have been awarded because it had gone wide.