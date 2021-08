Cork will face All-Ireland champions Limerick for the Liam MacCarthy Cup in two weeks after a heart-stopping extra-time victory over Kilkenny at Croke Park.

The Rebels looked to have the game won as the clock ticked into the 75th minute only for Tim O'Mahony to get caught in possession, allowing Kilkenny to break and Adrian Mullen to goal with the last puck of the game.

But Jack O'Connor replied with a three-pointer of his own in extra-time to allow the Leesdiers to finally shake off their great rivals in a game for the ages.