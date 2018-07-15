WATCH: Michael Lyster forced into wardrobe malfunction because of Thurles epic

Limerick's epic All Ireland quarter final win over Kilkenny certainly stirred the emotions of the RTE panel.

Brian Cody's Cats bowed out in dramatic circumstances as Limerick marched into the last four following a 0-27 to 1-22 win in Thurles.

Michael Lyster is the victim of an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction due to the excitement of #LIMvKIL #rtegaa #TheSundayGame pic.twitter.com/rszQPfmg7a — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 15, 2018

Ger Loughnane declared it "the epic to crown all epics" while such was the excitement, Lyster ended up wearing someone else's jacket.

"Do you know how exciting that match actually was? At the end of it, I put on someone else's jacket," said Lyster.

"That's the kind of game it was," suggested Ger Loughnane.

"It's a nice jacket, I don't know whose it is," added Lyster who later revealed Pat Spillane was the owner.

"It was the epic to crown all epics really," said Loughnane.

"Tom Morrissey there at the end, that's the reason they won. Look at the composure of that young man. The confidence they have gained from the underage victories and the security they have within the system that John Kiely has built for them.

"To come back after Kilkenny had stung them with that goal from Richie Hogan. Massive congratulations to Kilkenny too, what a team.

"There were so many aspects of this game you couldn't cover them in an hour, never mind a few minutes."

