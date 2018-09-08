WATCH: Lovely moment on Late Late Show as 98-year-old Limerick fan John Hunt steals the show

At 98 years of age, John Hunt probably thought his dream of hoisting the Liam MacCarthy Cup above his head were over.

But that all changed last night.

Hunt, just two years shy of 100, has been living in Chicago for the past 70 years and was in Croke Park way back in 1936 to witness his native Treaty beat Kilkenny to win the All Ireland.

And he made the trip home last month to witness John Kiely's men win their first All Ireland since 1973. On last night's Late Late Show - the first of a new series - Limerick captain Declan Hannon gave him a moment that is surely up there with the greatest of all his years on this planet as he finally got to meet Liam.

When asked how it felt to be in Croke Park to see Limerick beat Galway, Hunt said: "If St Peter gets me at the gate I couldn't be happier now they've won that cup."

Ryan Tubridy then asked if he had ever held the cup and that was enough far the affable Hunt to reach out his hands and ask: "Let me hold it, can I hold it?"

Watch the segment below:

"It feels grand!" - we think 98-year-old Limerick fan John Hunt lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup might have stolen the #LateLate show 👏 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/W6zlKv1ptw — RTE One (@RTEOne) September 7, 2018

Online Editors