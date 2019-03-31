WATCH: Limerick's Aaron Gillane scores audacious flick in Allianz League final against Waterford

Aaron Gillane lit up Croke Park with a goal from the very top drawer in the Allianz League final against Waterford.

The All Ireland champions were a point to the good in the 27th minute when keeper Nickie Quaid gathered possession. What followed was as close to perfect hurling as is possible with two passes of the highest quality before Gillane's industrious finish with a flick of the hurl.

Quaid's puck out found Richie English in the left corner back position and he fired a precision ball to Tom Morrissey. Morrissey matches English's pass with one of his own, firing a low, 50-yard ball into the path of Gillane who finished first time with a flick past the hapless Stephen O'Keeffe in the Waterford goal.

Class.

Watch it here:

Pure class by Aaron Gillane to find the net for @LimerickCLG pic.twitter.com/lp1ao1jXL9 — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 31, 2019

