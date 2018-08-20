Limerick star Cian Lynch joked that there is a 'warrant' out for his mother after she invaded the pitch to embrace the All-Ireland-winning midfielder following the final whistle at Croke Park yesterday.

Watch: Limerick star Cian Lynch reacts live on air after seeing heartwarming photo with his mother for first time

His mother Valerie was able to get onto the pitch after Limerick's dramatic one-point win over Galway, which saw the county claim the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the first time since 1973.

Lynch is one of many young stars who propelled the Treaty county to a victory that sparked emotional celebrations at GAA HQ.

Speaking to OTB AM this morning, Lynch discussed how impactful it was to celebrate the biggest victory of his career with his family.

"My mother was able to get onto the pitch at Croke Park. I'd say there's still a warrant out for her," Lynch said.

"It means so much for everyone. It's unbelievable. People asked what did it feel like after the game - I actually put my head down. I struggled to breath for a few minutes because you are kind of saying, 'Jaysus, we are after winning an All-Ireland'. It's a dream come true.

"My mother jumped up out of nowhere. I actually put my head on her shoulder and it was a moment where I could breath for a second and take in my own surroundings and take in what it's about. She has been there for me from the beginning. To see her there on the pitch puts it all into perspective."

Lynch was then sent a picture of himself and his mother that captured the moment perfectly, and had a heartwarming reaction live on air.

Limerick's Cian Lynch reacts to incredible full-time photo with his mother!



Here's this morning's full #OTBAM https://t.co/U1AfXlSeDk pic.twitter.com/igbuZlEexE — Off The Ball (@offtheball) August 20, 2018

