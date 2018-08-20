WATCH: Limerick heroes arrive home to rapturous welcome following All Ireland win

LIMERICK came to a standstill tonight as an estimated 70,000 people cheered home the county's All Ireland winning hurlers.

Limerick heroes arrive home to rapturous welcome following All Ireland win

Limerick city centre was a sea of green-and-white as delirious fans lined a route from Colbert Rail Station out the Ennis Road to the Gaelic Grounds for a party to mark the end of a 45 year wait for the Liam McCarthy Cup.

Almost every house was decked out in Limerick GAA colours - with bunting stretched across shops, street lights and even bridges.

The Gaelic Grounds was packed with more than 45,000 delirious fans as Limerick ended the longest wait for an All Ireland title by one of the traditional powers of hurling.

The free Gaelic Grounds event was organised by Limerick City & County Council and Limerick GAA with featured acts including Beoga, fronted by Limerick woman Niamh Dunne, as well as The Blizzards and DJ Mark McCabe.

Fittingly, Limerick captain Declan Hannon will hoist the Liam McCarthy Cup aloft to the jubilant crowd in front of the Mick Mackey Stand - named in honour of the hurler whose 1930s exploits did so much to etch a love of the beautiful game into Limerick hearts.

The Adare star admitted the team expected a rapturous reception - but were stunned by the sheer tsunami of raw emotion on Shannonside.

"It's absolutely unbelievable - you're the best fans in the world. You stood by us through thick and thin. This (win) is for everyone in Limerick," he declared.

20/8/2018; Limerick supporter, Pat Carroll, from Croom pictured outside the Gaelic Grounds before the teams homecoming after their victory in the All Ireland. Picture credit; Damien Eagers INM

The sheer exhilaration over Limerick's first All Ireland hurling title since 1973 was reminiscent of the wild celebrations that marked the triumph of near neighbours Clare in the 1995 Croke Park decider.

Since 1973, Limerick had lost five successive All Ireland finals before dethroning reigning champions Galway by the slimmest of margins.

Star of the 1973 team, Eamon Cregan, said everyone was lost for words at the skill and courage shown by John Kiely's side to dethrone defending champions Galway.

"Everyone is so delighted for them - they've done Limerick proud," he said.

"It certainly got a bit hairy yesterday, no doubt about it. But in the 1973 final it got hairy for us and a single ball left or right could have had us beaten. Whether they won by one point or ten points, they won and that is all that matters. Limerick are All Ireland champions."

20/8/2018; Limerick supporters, from l to r, Shane, 8, Chan, 11 and Molly, 4, Guinane from Kildimo pictured outside the Gaelic Grounds before the teams homecoming after their victory in the All Ireland. Picture credit; Damien Eagers INM

Minister and Limerick TD Patrick O'Donovan admitted the eight minutes of extra time in the match felt like "an eternity."

For ordinary Limerick fans, it was a day many thought they would never live to see.

"It's unbelievable - to have a team coming home to Limerick as All Ireland champions is brilliant. It means so much to the city and county," admitted Pat Carroll from Croom.

The next generation of Limerick fans are already being enrolled with six week old Aoibhin McMahon joining her parents, Michael and Ann, and siblings Darragh (10), Donnacha (9) and Katie (6) at the Gaelic Grounds homecoming.

Even pets were getting in on the party with Laura and Sadhbh Lyons from Kilmallock ensuring their pet dog, Bailey, was resplendent in a miniature Limerick jersey.

It was a double celebration for Sophie Carroll from Kilfinane with the homecoming coming just 24 hours before her eleventh birthday.

The best placard award went to Oisin Conway (7) who attended the celebration with his mother, Diane.

He spent all day making a special placard for his hurling heroes which read: "I'm only seven but I'm in Heaven."

20/8/2018; Limerick supporters pictured outside the Gaelic Grounds before the teams homecoming after their victory in the All Ireland. Picture credit; Damien Eagers INM

There was special pride for Cian (11), Shane (8) and Molly (4) Guinane who attended the homecoming party from Kildimo - the same parish as Sunday's Man of the Match Kyle Hayes.

"He was absolutely brilliant," the youngsters said.

Limerick Mayor Councillor James Collins paid tribute to the hurling heroes for what they have brought to their native county.

"The team performed with such determination and skill in the final. They showed their true colours and the pride they have in the green of Limerick."

"It is not just the win that fills us with pride, it is the manner in which the team and management have carried themselves throughout the campaign."

County Board Chairman John Cregan said Limerick was deeply proud to have won arguably the greatest All Ireland championship series of all time.

"This year was different, this championship was different and this Limerick team is now very different," he said.

"This championship that kept on giving has now given us the greatest prize in hurling, Liam McCarthy, after a 45-year absence."

Mr Cregan said it was "my greatest privilege ever" to salute the All Ireland winning Limerick hurlers on their triumphant return to the city and county.

Special tribute was paid at the homecoming to long-time backers of Limerick GAA, JP and Noreen McManus as well as Adare Manor.

The triumphant panel arrived at Limerick's Colbert Station with the traditional rail track flares hailing their return.

Such was the sheer size of the crowds, the team took far longer than anticipated to travel by open top bus through Mallow Street, O'Connell Street, Sarsfield Bridge and the Ennis Road to the Gaelic Grounds.

Given the enormous crowds, Gardaí had closed a major section of the Ennis Road for almost seven hours.

Limerick City and County Council communications officer Denis Tierney said the homecoming party was an astonishing success.

"The decision as to where to have the homecoming was left up to the GAA and they said they wanted it at the home of Limerick GAA, the Gaelic Grounds," he said.

"People have gone there for years to cheer on Limerick hurlers so it was fitting that this was where the celebration was staged."

