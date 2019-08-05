Watch: Laois keeper Enda Rowland scores a point from a puck-out

Laois goalkeeper Enda Rowland struck once of the sweetest puck-outs of his career last Saturday, as he sent over a point straight from his own goal during a club championship game for Abbeyleix against Clough-Ballacolla.

A dab-hand at scoring points from frees for the county side, Rowland added another beauty to his repertoire as his wind-assisted shot split the posts.

Rowland is having a fine year having helped Laois lift the Joe McDonagh Cup title and then beating Dublin to claim a place in the All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals.

Rowland is also thought to be in the running for an Allstar nomination.

