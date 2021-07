Dublin's Danny Sutcliffe in action against James Maher of Kilkenny during the Leinster SHC final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kilkenny have reclaimed their Leinster SHC title after a tough battle with Dublin at Croke Park.

Despite a Covid-19 case that deprived Dublin of four players for the game, Mattie Kenny's men battled strongly, but Kilkenny had too much in the tank at the end, running out 1-25 to 0-19 winners.

Here, Shane Stapleton dissects the game at GAA headquarters, how the Bob O'Keeffe Cup was won and lost and what the prospects are for both counties for the rest of the All-Ireland championship.