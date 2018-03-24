Sport Hurling

Saturday 24 March 2018

Watch: Kilkenny hurlers produce hilarious carpool karaoke of Guns N' Roses classic

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Colin Fennelly is currently on peacekeeping duty in the Lebanon but is longing for a return to Kilkenny hurling and the camaraderie of the dressing room.

The Ballyhale Shamrocks clubman and former All-Star defender Paul Murphy are due home from their tour of duty in April or May and will be a welcome boost to Brian Cody when the championship begins this summer.

Last night, Fennelly posted a video on Facebook of a reenactment of the carpool karaoke scene from the movie Step Brothers.

He is sitting in the passenger seat with teammate Padraig Walsh driving and the trio of Lester Ryan, Rob Lennon and Conor O’Shea providing vocal support from the back seat.

Watch them belt out the Guns N' Roses classic 'Sweet Child Of Mine' below:

