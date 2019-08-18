An ecstatic Tipperary captain Seamus Callanan had to bite his tongue for a second after letting an f-bomb slip while being interviewed straight after leading his county to their 28th All-Ireland triumph.

An ecstatic Tipperary captain Seamus Callanan had to bite his tongue for a second after letting an f-bomb slip while being interviewed straight after leading his county to their 28th All-Ireland triumph.

Watch: 'It’s everything we f**king dreamed of' - Seamus Callanan can't contain his joy as he leads Tipp to promised land

"This is just incredible. It’s everything we f**king dreamed of," a beaming Callanan told The Sunday Game on the Croke Park pitch before putting his hands to his mouth and pausing for a second.

"It’s everything we dreamed of. We put in so much work and to finally get there is just an unbelievable feeling. I’m so proud of that group there, incredible."

Seamus Callanan talks about an "incredible feeling" after leading Tipperary to an All-Ireland Hurling victory. pic.twitter.com/fkMELRwNf5 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 18, 2019

Callanan was instrumental to the win, his eighth goal of the Championship coming in the second period as Tipp blitzed the 14-man Cats with two goals in the first eight minutes of the half. But he was quick to play down the achievement of scoring in each match and heaped praise on the entire Tipp set-up.

"That doesn't really matter when you’ve a performance like that from everybody else," he continued.

"You can see the lads coming out from the back catching high balls. Constantly constantly driving out.

"It’s a complete effort from everyone that’s there, the backroom team and panel of 40. We’ll just enjoy this, it’s brilliant."

The game swung on a first-half incident when Kilkenny's Richie Hogan received a straight red after a high challenge on Cathal Barrett. But the Drom and Inch man said that incident didn't change their mindset as they stuck to Tipp boss Liam Sheedy’s gameplan.

GAA Newsletter

"We handled it well, we just said play our game and implement our strategies on the game. We didn't deviate even though we had a numerical advantage. We believed in the process and it worked," he explained.

"Liam is a legend, I’m so delighted for him. He’s put so much into it here. It’s great for the whole group, there’s serious support too as well, it’s just unbelievable.

"It’s every hurler's dream since they were a young lad and I’m finally going to get up those steps. I’m going to enjoy every bit of it."

Online Editors