Watch: 'It's a shocking mistake' - Tipperary awarded a highly controversial goal in Waterford draw

Waterford will feel very aggrieved tonight after Tipperary were awarded a contentious goal in their 2-22 apiece draw at the Gaelic Grounds this afternoon.

At one stage Tipperary trailed by 11 points and were down to 14 men after the sending off of Mickey Cahill just before half time.

The game changed in the 62nd minute when Jason Forde's long distance free was fumbled by Austin Gleeson and the umpire adjudged that it had crossed the line and waved the green flag. Despite the desperate protestations of the Waterford players, the goal stood and the game ended in a draw with Jason Forde's injury time free earning Michael Ryan's team a draw.

Replays clearly show that the sliotar never crossed the line. The error could play a pivotal role in the championship campaigns of both sides with Waterford on one point after two games and Tipperary on two after three fixtures. "I think it's a shocking mistake. It's not a goal," Waterford legend Ken McGrath told RTE Sport.

Waterford boss Derek McGrath added: "If it's a mistake, it's a mistake. We move on." The GAA tweeted a video of the goal but later removed it.

Incredible drama at the Gaelic Grounds!@TipperaryGAA right back in it after a goal is given from this Jason Forde free. Looks like the Umpire gave it! Over the line??#MSHC #GAA pic.twitter.com/bxlNNGQyfv — eir Sport (@eirSport) June 3, 2018

