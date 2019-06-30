An ecstatic Davy Fitzgerlad says he needs to take some time to unwind before siwtching his attention to an All-Ireland semi-final after guiding Wexford to a first Leinster title in 15 years.

WATCH: 'I couldn’t even care what’s coming next' - 'Happy out' Davy Fitzgerald looks to relax before semi-final focus

"I’ll tell you straight out, I couldn’t even care what’s coming next," the Model county boss said after the game.

"I’m going to take the few days and I’m going to relax because I need to! I’ll think about it during the week, I’m not even going to think about a semi final right now!"

.@OfficialWexGAA manager, Davy Fitzgerald, reflects on his team's victory over @KilkennyCLG in the Leinster SHC Final. pic.twitter.com/JdB4XAhPT7 — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 30, 2019

Fitzgerald was quick to give credit to his players after a see-saw battle that saw the sides level on numerous occasions before a Rory O'Connor break finally saw the momentum swing in the last ten minutes just when Kilkenny had hit the front.

O'Connor was hauled down in the box and Wexford keeper Mark Fanning made no mistake with the penalty. The Yellow-belliies managed to see the game out with the three points gained the final difference between the sides.

"We’d kind of been threatening. We were trying to get a run at them all day down the channels and we eventually got one. One of our gameplans was to try and get in at them and run it as deep as we could," he explained.

"That middle third was so congested it was unreal but I don’t really care once we came through with it, I’m happy out..

"I’m lucky, I’ve been fortunate and won Munsters and All-Irelands. What I’m happy for is the bunch of boys. I put them through a lot of stuff, you wouldn’t believe the stuff I put them through and that’s their reward for staying with it.

"What means a lot is when they listen to stuff you ask them to do. I’ve asked them to do a lot of intricate stuff . We’d x amount of things that they had to study and they had to work and they’ve done it.

"Now it’s second nature and they don’t have to think about it, it just happens for them. But there was a lot of stuff they had to learn and get right. They did it and they got their rewards today."

Conor McDonald of Wexford and Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald with the Bob O'Keeffe Cup afterthe Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Wexford at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The ex-Clare and Waterford boss was also quick to praise a Kilkenny team who may well still have a say in this Championship.

"We were playing against a very formidable outfit," he concluded.

"When you play Kilkenny you know you’re in a game every time. You know what you’re going to get and that’s why I love playing them. It’s going to be 100 miles an hour, it’s going to be tough and hard and we came out the right side of it today. I’m extremely proud of the boys."

Beaten Kilkenny manager Brian Cody was understandably downbeat after the game and believed his team had the momentum going into the final stages before the penalty.

"It was a match of fine margins so the goal was going to be a crucial score. We didn’t get a goal and they did," he said.

"It was crucial. It was a great point we’d got (just before it) and then they got a breakaway and got the penalty. Goals are so important in these games. Look, we were in the game right till the very end. It was so competitive all the way through."

The Cats still have the backdoor of a quarter-final against Westmeath or Cork and Cody said his attention was firmly on that tie in a forthnight's time.

"We’re in a quarter final in two weeks and that’s everybody’s focus now. We’ll just get ready for it.

"It’s disappointing to lose a Leinster final, there’s no point in pretending it’s not. But we’ll just focus on the quarter-final now. We have to get ourselves recovering and get ready for that."

Online Editors