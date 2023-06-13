Watch: GAA President Larry McCarthy shakes head and walks away from interview when questioned about TV rights

At the 2023 GAA Hurling All-Ireland Series national launch at De La Salle GAA Club in Waterford is Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy with children from the 9 to 10 year old players of the host club De La Salle

GAA President Larry McCarthy walked away from an interview when the subject of TV rights was brought up today.

McCarthy was present at the launch of the All-Ireland hurling series in De La Salle GAA club in Waterford city when Virgin Media’s Joe Caulfield brought up the issue which has been a contentious talking point this season.

Caulfield asked: "There has been controversy over the lack of free-to-air games and maybe the distribution of the broadcasting….”, but McCarthy shook his head and walked away before he could finish his question.

Putting GAA games behind a paywall has caused a furore this summer, with Donal Óg Cusack in particular outspoken on the subject of hurling not getting a fair crack.

Last month, Virgin Media fired shots at the GAA amid the GAAGO controversy by suggesting that Croke Park “did not approach other broadcasters” to see if they were interested in broadcasting games after their existing deal with Sky finished at the end of the 2022 season.