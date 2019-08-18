Watch: First-half controversy at Croke Park as Kilkenny's Richie Hogan given straight red card

There was no shortage of first-half controversy at Croke Park today as Kilkenny’s Richie Hogan was red-carded for a high challenge on Cathal Barrett.

There was no shortage of first-half controversy at Croke Park today as Kilkenny’s Richie Hogan was red-carded for a high challenge on Cathal Barrett.

The incident occurred with two minutes left in the half as the players battled for the ball out by Tipp’s left sideline in horrendously rainy conditions.

Red card for Richie Hogan for late hit on Cathal Barrett #kkvtipp #rtegaa https://t.co/HNoMvyeVOn pic.twitter.com/gbz7Ar6w1Q — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 18, 2019

Referee James Owens felt he had no option but to send the midfielder off with Tipp leading by a point at that stage.

Henry Sheflin and Donal Óg Cusack had differing views of it in The Sunday Game studio with Shefflin admitting that Hogan was a ‘poor tackler’ but believing the clash only warranted a yellow. Cusack, on the other hand was adamant that red was the correct call.

Donal Og is adamant Richie Hogan should have been sent off. Henry Shefflin also admitted it didn't look good. #sundaygame #KKvTipp pic.twitter.com/PJj94nRfD2 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 18, 2019





Earlier in the half, Tipperary were denied a clear penalty for a foul on Seamus Callanan.

The Drom-Inch man was bearing down on goal nine minutes in and was dragged to the ground as he entered the large rectangle with Kilkenny 0-4 to 0-1 ahead.

However, referee James Owens indicated the foul was outside and the Premier had to settle for a free, which Callanan pointed. TV pictures afterwards clearly showed the Tipp captain inside the rectangle when he was taken down.

GAA Newsletter

Kilkenny made the most of the reprieve and led 0-8 to 0-3 on 25 minutes before a three minute blitz where Tipp scored 1-3 without reply to lead for the first time. They lead 1-9 to 0-11 at half-time.

You can follow all the action as it happens in our liveblog below.

Online Editors