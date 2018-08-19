Watch: Ecstatic Limerick squad sing rousing rendition of 'Sean South' in the bowels of Croke Park
The Limerick squad didn't want to leave Croke Park after delivering a first All-Ireland success for 45 years.
Still in their kit, the players and backroom team belted out the Cranberries' classic Zombie and the Rebel song 'Seán South' about an IRA member from Garryowen in Limerick.
The Wolfe Tones song was also sung on Hill 16 by the Limerick faithful during a period of dominance by John Kiely's men in the first half.
These songs will be repeated many times over the winter months as Limerick bask in their All-Ireland glory.
Another special guest in the Limerick dressingroom, apart from Liam, was team sponsor JP McManus.
An All-Ireland winning dressing room pic.twitter.com/leMx99ETYM— Matt O'Callaghan (@MattOCall) August 19, 2018
J P McManus with his hands on Liam pic.twitter.com/8hH8K69n07— Matt O'Callaghan (@MattOCall) August 19, 2018
Zombie being sung in the Limerick dressing room #GAA— John Fogarty (@JohnFogartyIrl) August 19, 2018
Online Editors
