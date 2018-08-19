Sport Hurling

Sunday 19 August 2018

Watch: Ecstatic Limerick squad sing rousing rendition of 'Sean South' in the bowels of Croke Park

Jp McManus was in the Limerick dressingroom after their famous win. Twitter credit: @mattocall
Independent.ie Newsdesk

The Limerick squad didn't want to leave Croke Park after delivering a first All-Ireland success for 45 years.

Still in their kit, the players and backroom team belted out the Cranberries' classic Zombie and the Rebel song 'Seán South' about an IRA member from Garryowen in Limerick.

The Wolfe Tones song was also sung on Hill 16 by the Limerick faithful during a period of dominance by John Kiely's men in the first half.

These songs will be repeated many times over the winter months as Limerick bask in their All-Ireland glory.

Another special guest in the Limerick dressingroom, apart from Liam, was team sponsor JP McManus.

Online Editors

