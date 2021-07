Rian McBride of Dublin celebrates after his side's victory over Galway. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

It was a day to remember at Croke Park for the Dublin hurlers as they shocked a highly-fancied Galway side to reach their first Leinster Senior Hurling Championship final in seven years.

Mattie Kenny's men were full value for the victory against a wasteful Tribes.

In the video below, Shane Stapleton goes over all the major talking points and breaks down for the Sky Blues pulled off the shock of the summer so far.