Watch: Clare 1-22 Waterford 0-21 - Shane Stapleton on how the Banner turned over the Deise

Clare will face Tipperary in the Munster semi-final after seeing off Waterford. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The Munster hurling championship kicked off today as Clare saw off Waterford at Semple Stadium.

Former Hurler of the Year Tony Kelly was masterful once again for the Banner as Brian Lohan's men ran out 1-22 to 0-21 winners over last year's All-Ireland finalists.

In the video below, Shane Stapleton goes over all the major talking points and breaks down how Clare managed to get off to a winning start in Munster, as they look towards the semi-final against Tipperary next weekend.