Wasteful Clare have no answer as killer Cats show ruthless side

Jamesie O'Connor

TJ Reid celebrates Kilkenny's victory. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

It is not easy for any Clare supporter trying to sift through the wreckage of what happened in Croke Park yesterday. But while it was a bitterly disappointing day for Clare, credit has to go to Kilkenny for the performance they delivered.

No one has managed a four-week break better over the years than Brian Cody. Kilkenny were fresh, well rested and primed for the battle, as they were for Limerick when they won the All-Ireland semi-final meeting in 2019.

