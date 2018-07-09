Sport Hurling

Monday 9 July 2018

'Was there any allowance made for a draw?' - Galway manager Micheal Donoghue hits out at hurling schedule

8 July 2018; Galway manager Micheál Donoghue prior to the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final Replay match between Kilkenny and Galway at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Co Tipperary. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
8 July 2018; Galway manager Micheál Donoghue prior to the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final Replay match between Kilkenny and Galway at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Co Tipperary. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Frank Rocke

MICHEÁL DONOGHUE has questioned the GAA’s hurling schedule after his Galway charges retained their Leinster SHC crown with a superb seven-point replay win over Kilkenny in Thurles,

 Whereas Galway have three weeks to prepare for an All-Ireland semi-final, the Cats are facing a third huge test on consecutive weekends – a quarter-final date with Limerick. 

"It is hard for any team to come out three weeks in a row," said Donoghue, clearly happy to avoid that route.

"You’d think when the fixtures were made, was there any allowance made for a draw?" he added.

"Even with the weather we’ve had, putting the match on at three o’clock ... what was wrong with putting it on at five o’clock with the players’ welfare in mind?"

Online Editors

