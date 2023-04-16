Warwickshire deliver best performance of season to see off Cavan

Lory Meagher Cup: Warwickshire 3-15 to Cavan 0-22

Warickshire get Lory Meagher campaign off in impressive fashion. Image: Sportsfile

Warwickshire delivered their best performance of the season in the first round of the championship at Páirc na hÉireann on Sunday against Cavan.