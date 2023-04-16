Warwickshire deliver best performance of season to see off Cavan

Warwickshire delivered their best performance of the season in the first round of the championship at Páirc na hÉireann on Sunday against Cavan.

After a disappointing end to their league campaign, Warwickshire came through a tight thriller that would see Jack Grealish score a winning goal in the final two minutes of play.

Canice Maher opened the scoreboard with three consecutive points in the first five minutes of play. Grealish quickly responded for Warwickshire, scoring a point from play, but a complacent Cavan conceded an early goal when the well-versed free-taker Grealish dropped the sliotar over the keeper’s head.

As Warwickshire got into their stride, a tactful Luke Hands scored three impressive points from the sideline, topped up with points from Grealish and Eames to stay in the lead. Eames went on an impressive run and laid off the sliotar to Luke Hands, who blasted it into the back of the net to push Warwickshire ahead 2-8 to 0-9 at half-time.

At half-time, it would be a test of stamina as both teams were beginning to tire. Cavan’s Thomas Leonard made an attempt on goal, only to be met by an adept keeper Paddy Hands and a stoic full-back line in the form of Colm Shalvey, John Collins and Matthew Keane.

Warwickshire were noticeably quiet for the first ten minutes of play, allowing the Breifne to claw back the deficit through Maher who scored 3 points with no reply.

Hands, Grealish and Eames managed to keep the scoreboard ticking over to stop Cavan getting ahead, but a fatigued Warwickshire handed Cavan a number of frees which Maher used to equalise with just two minutes left of play.

In the final two minutes,Grealish’s effortless talent proved crucial when he once again used a free to drop the sliotar into the net. Warwickshire came out on top with just two points separating the teams when the final whistle was blown.

All eyes will be on Stephen Ahern’s side as they take on Longford next week at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Scorers – Warwickshire: J Grealish 2-7 (7f); L Hands 1-5 (3 s/l, 2f); K Murphy 0-2; N Eames 0-1. Cavan: C Maher 0-13 (4f); T Leanord 0-4; C Sheahon, M Moffett, D Mulligan, S Keating and D Carney 0-1 each.

Warwickshire: P Hands; J Collins, C Shalvey, M Keane; N Eames, M Holland, J Grealish; P Crehan, O Coffey; K Murphy, L Hands, P McMahon; J O’Connor, D Ryan, A Hanley. Subs: I Dwyer 6 for O Coffey (35), D King 6 for P McMahon (50), D Maloney 5 for C Shalvey (70).

Cavan: D Sheridan; S Briody, D Crudden, C Kelly; J Barry, C Sheanon, E Shalvey; D Mulligan, C Carney; T Leonard, C Maher, C Sheanon; R Delaney, D Carney, C Gargan. Subs: M Mofett 6 for D Carney (30), S Keating 6 for C Gargan (40), A Sheridan 5 for C Kelly (55), J Smith 5 for D Carney (65).