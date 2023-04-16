| 15.2°C Dublin

Warwickshire deliver best performance of season to see off Cavan

Lory Meagher Cup: Warwickshire 3-15 to Cavan 0-22

Warickshire get Lory Meagher campaign off in impressive fashion. Image: Sportsfile Expand

Warwickshire delivered their best performance of the season in the first round of the championship at Páirc na hÉireann on Sunday against Cavan.

After a disappointing end to their league campaign, Warwickshire came through a tight thriller that would see Jack Grealish score a winning goal in the final two minutes of play.

