Walter Walsh makes first appearance of season for Kilkenny against Clare

WALTER WALSH will make his first appearance of 2021 after being named at centre-forward on the Kilkenny team for tomorrow’s Allianz Hurling League trip to Clare.

Victory in Ennis will complete a 100pc record for Brian Cody’s Cats, who are already unassailable at the top of Division 1 Group B.

Walsh, the rookie debutant who propelled Kilkenny to All-Ireland replay glory against Galway nine years ago, hasn’t featured in any of the opening four rounds.

The towering attacker now returns at No 11 while TJ Reid, rested for last weekend’s win over Laois, is named at full-forward.

Other changes made by Cody include recalls in the half-back line for Padraig Walsh (a late sub against Laois) and Conor Browne as well as Richie Leahy at midfield.

The players making way are Joey Holden, Michael Carey, Conor Fogarty, Martin Keoghan and Liam Blanchfield.

KILKENNY (SH v Clare) – E Murphy; T Walsh, H Lawlor, P Deegan; D Corcoran, P Walsh, C Browne; R Reid, R Leahy; A Mullen, W Walsh, B Ryan; J Bergin, TJ Reid, E Cody.