Friday 26 July 2019

Walter Walsh for Cillian Buckley is only change as Brian Cody names Kilkenny team for Limerick clash

Kilkenny's Walter Walsh. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Frank Roche

BRIAN CODY has restored Walter Walsh to his Kilkenny attack as the veteran boss plots the downfall of All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick in Croke Park tomorrow evening.

Walsh's recall, at the expense of Cillian Buckley, is the only change from the team that started their quarter-final against Cork.

The powerhouse forward replaced Buckley at half-time that day - and his three-point cameo is rewarded with the No 12 jersey. The resulting reshuffle sees Richie Leahy named at midfield.

The Cats are craving a first final in three years plus revenge for last year's quarter-final loss - Cody's first SHC defeat to Limerick after five wins.

KILKENNY (SHC v Limerick): E Murphy; P Murphy, H Lawlor, J Holden; C Fogarty, P Walsh, P Deegan; C Browne, R Leahy; J Donnelly, TJ Reid, W Walsh; A Mullen, C Fennelly, R Hogan.

Online Editors

