Walter Walsh for Cillian Buckley is only change as Brian Cody names Kilkenny team for Limerick clash
BRIAN CODY has restored Walter Walsh to his Kilkenny attack as the veteran boss plots the downfall of All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick in Croke Park tomorrow evening.
Walsh's recall, at the expense of Cillian Buckley, is the only change from the team that started their quarter-final against Cork.
The powerhouse forward replaced Buckley at half-time that day - and his three-point cameo is rewarded with the No 12 jersey. The resulting reshuffle sees Richie Leahy named at midfield.
The Cats are craving a first final in three years plus revenge for last year's quarter-final loss - Cody's first SHC defeat to Limerick after five wins.
KILKENNY (SHC v Limerick): E Murphy; P Murphy, H Lawlor, J Holden; C Fogarty, P Walsh, P Deegan; C Browne, R Leahy; J Donnelly, TJ Reid, W Walsh; A Mullen, C Fennelly, R Hogan.
